Maria Rosario Huff, 92

SIERRA VISTA — Maria Rosario Huff, aged 92, passed from this life on April 27, 2022 and was reunited with her husband, Jim, and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. With her last breath, she smiled as she passed through the gates of Heaven. She was a cherished wife, beloved mother, a caring Nana, a faithful friend and most of all, a servant of the Lord who bravely battled cancer over the past two years and finally was called to Heaven to rest beside still waters.
Maria was born on January 10, 1930 in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico as the second oldest of seven children to Trinidad and Hermelinda Guerrero. After her father’s untimely death, she and her family moved to Las Colitos, Sinaloa and then Naco, Sonora, Mexico. As one of the older children, Maria worked to support the family rather than attend school and focused her energies as a laborer, waitress and retail associate. Her life was forever changed in December 1954 when she married a young soldier from Fort Huachuca and she and Jim Huff began a life together that saw her travel to New York, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, Germany, Fort Huachuca, and Virginia. She also became fluent in English and worked diligently to become a United States citizen. Maria loved her time as an Army wife, all the while enjoying the changes in scenery, relishing new foods, and making friends with all who came to know her.
Following her husband’s retirement, Maria and her family moved to southern Arizona and lived in homes in Naco, Arizona and Sierra Vista, Arizona. A true soldier of Christ, she was a member of San Jose Bible Baptist Church in Bisbee and First Baptist Church in Sierra Vista where she enjoyed socializing and praying with the friends she made there, to include opening up her home to bible study groups with local missionaries. She loved to cook dishes from her youth and especially loved devoting time to caring for her grandchildren. After Jim’s death in 2006, Maria was welcomed into the Sierra Vista home of Annette and Greg Duce where she was a constant fixture of love and caring. She traveled extensively, making trips to California, Texas, Virginia, Colorado and throughout Arizona to be present at numerous weddings, graduations, life events and sporting matches, concerts and family gatherings.
Maria is survived by her sisters Bertha Urias and Juanita Martinez and her brother Jose Luis Guerrero as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Her surviving children are James (Lisa) Huff of Katy, Texas; Lola (Rich) McLain of Phoenix, Arizona; Annette (Greg) Duce of Sierra Vista; and Esperanza (Benny) Archunde of Globe, Arizona. Her grandchildren are Benny Archunde Jr., Carlos (Donna) Archunde, Richard Archunde, Ryan (Ranny) Emswiler, James (Danielle) Huff III, Daniel (Thu) Emswiler Jr., Erin Huff, Kyle (Laila) McLain, Cori McLain, Ryan McLain, Tagg (Kelsey) Duce, Matt (Jaycee) Duce, and Briggs Duce. Her eight great grandchildren are Chantelle, Carlos Jr., Gabriella, Colorgeo, Hermelinda, Quinn, Richard Jr, Daniel, Mia, Adelaide, Oliver, and Ava.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband James Huff, her parents, and her brothers Jesus Guerrero, Arnulfo Guerrero, and Teodoro Guerrero.
Funeral arrangements are with Hatfield Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S Highway 92. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 4 at First Baptist Church, Seventh Street and Golf Links, Sierra Vista. Interment will follow at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.