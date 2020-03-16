Maria Teresa “Marisetta” Manente Magliocco, 92

Sierra Vista — Marisetta died peacefully at home March 16, 2020. She was born in Port Said, Egypt on December 15, 1927, the only child of Pia De Castro and Ugo Manente. In 1939, her family left Egypt and returned to their native Italy, living in Rome during the period of WWII, where they survived Mussolini’s antisemitic campaign as well as the Nazi siege of Rome in 1943. She was educated at Università di Roma La Sapienza, where she studied classical and modern languages and literature, graduating with a Laurea in 1948. After university, she taught French at a L’Assunzione, a private school in Rome, and worked in her family’s business, Empori Marittimi Italiani. Her hobby and greatest passion was music; she was a skilled pianist and enjoyed Classical music and jazz. In 1958, Marisetta married E. Bruno Magliocco, a neuropsychiatrist working at the Menninger Psychiatric Clinic in Topeka, Kansas, and emigrated to the United States. In 1966, she followed him to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she played an active role in the local French Club. She was invited to teach operatic diction at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music by the great bass Italo Tajo in 1977. She held an adjunct position there until 1980. In 1990, she and her husband retired to Sierra Vista, Arizona. A devoted wife and mother, she was renowned as a gourmet cook and an exquisite hostess. She created beauty around her in her home and in her friendships, maintaining a lively social media presence to keep in touch with far-flung family and friends until the end. She is survived by two daughters, Sabina Magliocco of Vancouver, BC, Canada (spouse Susan E. Parker), and Lavinia Magliocco, of Portland, Oregon (partner Irwin H. Lavenberg).
Final arrangements are being handled by Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary. A memorial service will be held when travel and social distancing restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arizona Public Media https://www.azpm.org/ and/or the ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate/ps-memory-sl-p1?ms=MP_PMK_GooglebrandMemorialSL-T4&initialms=MP_PMK_GooglebrandMemorialSL-T4&pcode=WEBMEMORYSLPPC&ds_rl=1066461&gclid=Cj0KCQjwx7zzBRCcARIsABPRscOOqeZ_U48Ez4rLJmx2ezUHskFybU2V_unW9SGacotRwHiMynqEzHIaAmUDEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
