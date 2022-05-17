Marian Trina McGrew, 82

TUCSON — Marian T. (Mork) McGrew, 82, of Tucson and formerly a long time resident of Sierra Vista, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, with her family by her side at her home. Marian, daughter by the late Anton P. and Hannah J. (Hanson) Mork was born in Nelson Township, Wisconsin, on August 12, 1939.
Marian was raised in Nelson Township (Pine Creek) and graduated high school. After earning money to attend college, she attended and graduated with her nursing degree (RN) from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, in Janesville, Wisconsin in 1965.
Upon graduation, Marian worked in the Neo Natal Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In 1971, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona, and she worked at Thomas Davis Clinic as a nursing supervisor. The family moved to Sierra Vista in 1977. During her years in Sierra Vista, she worked as a private nurse for Dr. Clement, an RN for the Cochise County Health Department, and as a school nurse at Colonel Johnston Elementary School on Fort Huachuca, from which she retired.
She resided in Sierra Vista for 35 years and in Tucson for the past 9 years. Marian was a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista and later Abounding Grace Lutheran Church in Tucson, Arizona. During her years in Sierra Vista, she was an active member and later the President of the Altrusa International Club, a community service organization for women. Additionally, she became a Certified Master Gardener through the University of Arizona. She was admired and loved by many, and will certainly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her husband, Willis L. McGrew, and her siblings: brothers – Alton Mork, Bernard Mork, Melvin Mork, Edward Mork, Marvin Mork, Donald Mork, and Gaylord Mork and sisters – Sonia Karen Mork (infant) and Irene (Mork) Hermann.
She is survived by her daughters, Erin K. Engelhart and Meegan A. Muse; her two sisters, Evelyn (Mork) Ford and Marilyn (Mork) Wilson (her twin), and her brother, Gary Mork; her grandchildren, Brent Engelhart, Alexandria Engelhart, and Joshua Muse; and great grandchildren, Emilie Engelhart and Bailey Engelhart.
A visiting hour for Marian will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A funeral home service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment with committal will follow at Cochise Memory Gardens, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista.