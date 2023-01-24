Marianne Bach, 90

BISBEE—In the very early morning hours of December 14, 2022 Saint Peter held open the pearly gates of Heaven and our Mom, Marianne, slipped silently and happily through.
Marianne was born on August 29, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky to Harry R. Ohlhaut and Catherine (Willenbrink) Ohlhaut; the youngest of five children. Shortly afterwards, the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where Marianne grew up. She attended Mother of Mercy High School, graduating in 1950, and went on to Edgecliff College where she finished with honors and a degree in mathematics in 1954. After working for a short time at McAlpines, she and her friend Leah Pollack traveled west and settled in Douglas. There she met her future husband, LeRoy Bach. Marianne and LeRoy were married on April 14, 1956 in the Immaculate Conception Church in Douglas.
They made their home in Bisbee where LeRoy built the family home adjacent to the ranch. They had three children: Katherine Ann, Mary Elizabeth, and William Peter. As soon as the children were school age, Marianne volunteered at their grade school, Saint Patrick’s, where she taught math and kept the books. She also taught CCD after school.Later, after the children had graduated, Marianne was a substitute teacher in Bisbee and Naco and then worked as an accountant for Haymore and Busby. She finished her working career back at Bisbee Schools in the district office.
After retirement, LeRoy and Marianne enjoyed several trips to Hawaii and Europe and kept up the hobby ranch along with a garden and small orchard. When LeRoy died in 2011, Marianne volunteered at the Bisbee Library and Saint Patrick’s Women’s Club. As her health declined, Marianne moved to Prestige Assisted Living Facility in Sierra Vista for the last few years of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Kitty, her brothers Paul and Harry, her sisters Margie and Jeanne, and her husband LeRoy. She is survived by her children, Katherine, Elizabeth (Steve), and Peter (Zoe Ann), her grandchildren Morgan and Spencer, and her great granddaughter Elyse. The family would like to thank the staff of Prestige for their excellent care of their mother.
The funeral will be held on April 14, 2023 at Saint Patrick’s Church in Bisbee. The Rosary will begin at 9:00 in the morning with the Mass of the Resurrection immediately following. Marianne will be interred in Evergreen Cemetery next to LeRoy at a later date.