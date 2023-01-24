Marianne Bach, 90

BISBEE—In the very early morning hours of December 14, 2022 Saint Peter held open the pearly gates of Heaven and our Mom, Marianne, slipped silently and happily through.

Marianne was born on August 29, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky to Harry R. Ohlhaut and Catherine (Willenbrink) Ohlhaut; the youngest of five children. Shortly afterwards, the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where Marianne grew up. She attended Mother of Mercy High School, graduating in 1950, and went on to Edgecliff College where she finished with honors and a degree in mathematics in 1954. After working for a short time at McAlpines, she and her friend Leah Pollack traveled west and settled in Douglas. There she met her future husband, LeRoy Bach. Marianne and LeRoy were married on April 14, 1956 in the Immaculate Conception Church in Douglas.

