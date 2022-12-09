Marianne (Walsh) Grill, 90

SIERRA VISTA— Marianne (Walsh) Grill, born March 1, 1932, took her final trip to join her departed family and friends on a new adventure on December 5, 2022.
Marianne was born in Chicago, Illinois during the Great Depression to Sylvester and Ella Walsh. She had a Catholic education and graduated from Providence High School in 1950.
An avid horsewoman she met her husband, Fred Grill, at the stables. They married in 1952 and embarked on a marriage that lasted until 1999 when Fred sadly passed away. Their marriage produced six children. They raised their children in the Chicago area.
Both had a love for the Southwest after they spent their honeymoon in Arizona and New Mexico. They left the Midwest in 1978 and relocated to Sierra Vista.
They built a home in Sonoita, Arizona and resided there for six years before returning to Sierra Vista in 1996. Marianne was employed as a budget analyst at Ft. Huachuca. She retired in 1994 and she and Fred traveled extensively throughout the United States in their motorhome. They purchased a second home in Rigby, Idaho and enjoyed residing in both states.
Marianne was a lover of nature and a staunch conservationist. She had a deep love for Grizzly bears and the Chicago Bears. She enjoyed the ballet and knew a great deal about various composers and pieces of classical music. Marianne enjoyed musicals and attending live performances. She was curious by nature and loved learning. She was wise, knowledgeable, sarcastic and funny. Marianne was a great homemaker and loved her children deeply. Outspoken and feisty she made her presence known. She was a Democrat who enjoyed a good debate.
She was a remarkable woman who gave freely to those she loved and charities she supported. She was a problem solver who believed in putting out fires before they started.
Marianne will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her last years were spent with two of her great grandchildren (Jaxon and Audrey) and she was their favorite playmate.
The traditions she shared with her family will be a lasting legacy and the memories made will endure. We love you and will miss you every day of our lives.
Marianne is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Matt) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Terry (Tom) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Mary Eileen of Rigby, Idaho; Margaret Grill of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and Jennifer Grill of Sierra Vista, Arizona and son, Michael (Sam) Grill of Colorado. Also surviving Marianne are four grandsons and four granddaughters who produced a total of nineteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sylvester in 1979 and mother, Ella in 1986. Two brothers, Jack and Tom, and a baby boy who passed at birth.
A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 N. Taylor Drive followed by a Funeral mass at 12:00 p.m. Marianne chose to be cremated and her ashes will be spread over the graves of her husband and mother at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.