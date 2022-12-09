Marianne (Walsh) Grill, 90

SIERRA VISTA— Marianne (Walsh) Grill, born March 1, 1932, took her final trip to join her departed family and friends on a new adventure on December 5, 2022.

Marianne was born in Chicago, Illinois during the Great Depression to Sylvester and Ella Walsh. She had a Catholic education and graduated from Providence High School in 1950.

