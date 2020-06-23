Maribel Figueroa, 48
WILLCOX— Maribel Figueroa of Willcox passed away at Tucson Medical Center on June 16, 2020 at the age of 48. She was born in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico on February 25, 1972 . Maribel was a loving homemaker to her husband Gerardo and her son Gerardo Junior Figueroa both of Willcox. She is also survived by her sisters Josefina Ballesteros of Mexico and Ana Gonzalez of Douglas. A Rosary was offered 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawn
chapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
