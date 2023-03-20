Marica Lynn Davis Troller, 81

PORTAL, ARIZONAMarica Lynn Davis Troller passed away on December 16th, 2022 in Portal, Arizona. She was in the company of her husband, Ted, and love at the time of her peaceful passing in her home. She was dearly admired by her family and friends and those that were privileged to know her were blessed by her wittiness and affection.

Marica was born on August 26th, 1941, in Waterford, Pennsylvania to Helen and Melvin Davis. She grew up in Waterford and attended Academy High School in Erie, Pennsylvania. She attended college at Edinboro University where she was the only female in her major, graduating with a degree in earth and space science. After college she taught school in Rudyard, Michigan then moved back to Pennsylvania before moving to Arlington, Texas, where she lived before settling in Arizona. She has lived in Arizona for the past 40 years, specifically in Portal for the past 25.

