Marica Lynn Davis Troller, 81

PORTAL, ARIZONA—Marica Lynn Davis Troller passed away on December 16th, 2022 in Portal, Arizona. She was in the company of her husband, Ted, and love at the time of her peaceful passing in her home. She was dearly admired by her family and friends and those that were privileged to know her were blessed by her wittiness and affection.
Marica was born on August 26th, 1941, in Waterford, Pennsylvania to Helen and Melvin Davis. She grew up in Waterford and attended Academy High School in Erie, Pennsylvania. She attended college at Edinboro University where she was the only female in her major, graduating with a degree in earth and space science. After college she taught school in Rudyard, Michigan then moved back to Pennsylvania before moving to Arlington, Texas, where she lived before settling in Arizona. She has lived in Arizona for the past 40 years, specifically in Portal for the past 25.
She played many roles throughout her life, including being a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, as well as a friend to many. Marica was hard-working, creative, and liked to work with her hands. As such, you could often find her sewing, cooking, fixing things, or remodeling houses. She was sharp, intelligent, and a “do it yourself” woman at her core and was always finding projects and creative outlets. She was extremely giving and enjoyed volunteering and giving back to the community. Marica was very fond of her grandchildren and has shared many wonderful memories with them throughout her life. Anyone close to her knew of her love for cats, a trait that was discovered when her children Torrey and Paige brought home a stray named Ralph one day. Her beauty, talent, and brilliance will be dearly missed.
Marcia was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Theodor Troller of Portal, Arizona; brother, Jonathan Davis and wife, Jennifer of Waterford, Pennsylvania; son, Torrey Bardo and wife, Jessica of Portland, Connecticut; daughter, Paige Markham and husband, Kein of Keller, Texas; stepdaughters, Jessica Powell and husband Dann of Phoenix, Arizona, Stephanie Castillo and husband, Jose of Denver, Colorado, Shannon Cox of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Lauren and Kirsten Markham of Keller, Texas, Annabelle Bardo of Portland, Connecticut; and cats, Booger and Darth Vader.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at 10:30 AM (MST-Arizona Time) at the Paradise Cemetery in Cochise County, Arizona. Condolences can be expressed at westlawnchapelmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.