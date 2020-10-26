Marie Chester-Berlin, 68

SIERRA VISTA–Marie Chester-Berlin, a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, for over 40 years passed away peacefully the morning of October 17, 2020 at home with her family by her side. We find comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering after an extended illness and is home with her Savior.
Marie was born May 16. 1052 at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vega, Nevada to the late Junior G. Farrell and Ilse T. La Crosse. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, David A. Berlin; her children Jennifer (Christopher) Saylor, Alicia (Ryan) Gill, Benjamin E. Chester, Theresa A. Chester, Samantha (Benjamin) Mobbley, David Berlin and Renee Loomis; her beloved grandchildren Matthew Saylor, Abigail Saylor, Alexander Chester, Jacob Gill, Camden Gill, Camden Chester, Catherine Chester, Benjamin F. Chester, Gavin Chester, Rylee Chester, Aiden Chester, Taylor Jantz and Tristan Mobbley. Missing her the most, is her constant companion, Gus Gus (the mighty minpin).
Many of you may have crossed paths when she was running the transportation office on Ft. Huachuca or while she volunteered at R.W. Bliss before that turned into a full-time position as the EFMP Coordinator. Service to her fellow man was something she held dear to her heart.
Marie never met a stranger. Her home was always open; be it to her children’s friends, extended family, co-workers, you name it, they were there. She was the mother everyone loved to be around. The sound of laughter forever emanated from the living room over card games, the kitchen was always busy as she was feeding everyone, hugs as she mended broken hearts, the “look” you got when you knew you were in trouble. Compassionate, kind, patient, stern when necessary, gentle, funny, she is just someone you will never forget.
Her last few years were difficult as she faced more than her fair share of health issues. Many thanks go out to Dr. Patel and the staff of Patel Medical Clinic for the care provided during that time. Much gratitude to the staff at Valor Hospice for helping to make this transition easier on everyone. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Saying that she will be missed is an understatement; there is an emptiness in our lives. Knowing she received a warm Heavenly Welcome from her family and friends that have been waiting for her makes our hearts smile. She will live on in our memories, the smiles of her grandchildren, the laughter of her children, the welcome mat left at the front door by her husband.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will be holding private services later this week. When restrictions are lifted, we will all come together to celebrate the woman that made each of us a better person.
Close your eyes for a moment and think about the love that makes you sigh. I not only find it in the arms of my loved ones, but in the caress of a sunset, the kiss of the moonlight and the gentle brush of cool air on a hot day. They are the sighs of God. Take the time to stop and listen; you will be surprised at what you hear. Life is not measured by the breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. Author Unknown.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.