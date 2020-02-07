Marilyn Ann Johnson, 81

SIERRA VISTA—Marilyn Ann Johnson passed away February 4, 2020. She was born in Seattle, Washington on September 16, 1938 and married the love of her life on June 28, 1957. Marilyn was a passionate landscaper and gardener who could turn any outdoor space into a sanctuary and secret garden. She travelled the world with her husband of 54 years, Curtis. Marilyn had an eye for art and decoration for their homes in Edmonds, Washington and Sierra Vista, Arizona, and meticulously adorned their lives with objects of art.
Marilyn cared for her family and community and was highly engaged with her faith at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis G. Johnson.
They are survived by their children, Kurt A. Johnson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Kevin M. Johnson of Concrete, Washington, and Lisa A. Bingelli of Lynnwood, Washington. Grandchildren, Anthony, Alex, and Eric Bingelli of Washington, and Diane, Heather, and Amy Johnson of Wisconsin and Oregon and great-grandchild, Charlotte Dodson of Oregon.
A service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
