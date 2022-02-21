Marilyn J. Hewitt, 84
SIERRA VISTA — Marilyn J. Hewitt, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on February 6, 2022. Marilyn was born on February 28, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio to Davis and Margaret Brier. She was raised on a farm in Bath, Indiana with her two brothers and one sister. Marilyn graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana in 1959, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Marilyn went on to work as an elementary school teacher for three years in Denver, which is where she met the love of her life Jack G. Hewitt Jr. They were married on August 22, 1961 and had four children: Jill, Kent, Lisa, and Brian. Marilyn took a small break from teaching in the public school system to raise her children. When her youngest child started kindergarten in 1975, Marilyn continued her passion for childhood education and worked diligently to develop and expand Christian preschools while serving God.
In June 1983, Marilyn and her husband, Jack, made Sierra Vista, Arizona their home. Marilyn worked at First Baptist Christian Academy (FBCA) for 19 years. She started as a kindergarten teacher and principal. When she first started at FBCA, the school only had a preschool and kindergarten class with a total of 25 students. In 1989, Marilyn took on the primary role of principal at FBCA to focus on administrative duties. Under her leadership, the school expanded to over 350 students from preschool/kindergarten up through the 8th grade. While working as principal at FBCA, Marilyn completed her Master’s in Education in 1990 from the University of Arizona. While serving at FBCA Marilyn thoroughly enjoyed providing a Christian education to children.
After she retired from FBCA in 2004, Marilyn started tutoring children and continued to do so up until 2020. She was also involved with Care Net for about nine years serving as their abstinence director and participating in their annual fundraising walks.
Faith and church activities were the focus of Marilyn’s life. When she was younger, she played piano at church for about six years, taught Sunday school, and was involved in fellowship groups. For almost 39 years Marilyn has been an active member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church (SELC) and was involved in teaching Sunday school, fellowship groups, and visiting shut-ins. She was also instrumental in the establishment of Shepherd’s Fold Child Care at the SELC. Marilyn started working on Shepherd’s Fold with other church members in 1985, and became a member of the board in 2006, and eventually chairman of the board in 2017.
Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming, gardening, reading, baking pies, and sharing her faith with others. She was involved with the local hiking club.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Kent (Wendy), Lisa (Bob Delich), and Brian; grandchildren: Zack and Haley; and siblings: Lewis (Mary) Brier and John (Bonnie) Brier. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Jill, and sister Helen.
Services will be held March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church at 101 N. Lenzner. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Marilyn’s name to SELC, Shepherd’s Fold, Care Net, or a Charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Casa de la Paz Hospice for their excellent care and support.