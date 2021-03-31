Death Notice: Marilyn "Kay" Ballard, 80
Date of Death: March 30, 2021
Funeral Services: Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1000 Taylor Drive, in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 9:00a.m.
