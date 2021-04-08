Marilyn “Kay” Ballard, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Marilyn “Kay” Ballard passed away March 30th 2021. She was born in Bozeman Mt. on January 18, 1941 to Richard C. Heuneke and Louise B. Rash. She was raised part time in the Gallatin valley area by her grandparents Ray and Mae Rash and part time in Butte Mt. by her parents.
Kay married Joseph L. Kennedy in 1963 and they welcomed their son Jeff W. Kennedy in 1964. Kay and Joe were divorced in 1986 and she remarried September 12th 1997 to Wilbert “Lee” Ballard. She and Lee lived in Coolidge Arizona for two years before moving to Sierra Vista Arizona in 1999.
Kay was a very devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in several different callings in the 1st Ward.
Kay is preceded in death by her late husband Lee and granddaughter Amber Kennedy. She is survived by her son Jeff (Elisha) Kennedy, grandson Christopher Kennedy, sister Judy Harding of Georgia, brother Hedrick Hueneke of Washington, and numerous cousins.
There will be a funeral service in Arizona at the LDS church at 1000 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista Arizona on April 24th 2021 at 9:00 am. A memorial service for her friends and family in Montana will be held in Montana at a later date.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.hatfieldfh.com.
