HEREFORD — Marion Jean Zimmer, 85 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Via Elegante in Hereford, Arizona. She had previously resided in Whetstone, Arizona with her husband Richard for 40+ years. Marion, daughter of Herman and Gladys Leverenz, was born 1935 and raised in St. Clair, Michigan. She married Richard in 1955 and together they raised three children. Richard was in the US Army for the first 20 years of their married life, living in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona and in the countries of France and Germany.
She is survived by her husband Richard; daughters Barbara Zimmer of Green Valley, Arizona; Cheryl (Tim) Timmons of Dale City, Virginia and son Tom (Laura) Zimmer of Bulverde, Texas; grandchildren Jamie (Micah) Boor of Sahuarita, Arizona; Andrew Timmons of Catlett, Virginia; Aubrey Timmons of Falls Church, Virginia; Shawna (Cody) Hartman of San Antonio, Texas; Joshua (Kristin) Zimmer of San Antonio, Texas; Kyle (Lauren) of San Antonio, Texas; 15 great grandchildren; her brother Melvin Leverenz of Fort Gratiot, Michigan and many nieces and nephews. Marion is predeceased by her parents, her brother Kenneth Leverenz and her grandson Jared Conlon. She is loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
She was a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd’s Fold Child Care Center, 101 N. Lenzner Avenue, Sierra Vista Arizona 85635.
Private services will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
