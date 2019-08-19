SIERRA VISTA— Marion Willa Peterson, 93, passed Thursday, August 8, 2019. She lived a full creative life: playing piano and organ, sewing, gardening, mastering watercolor, and writing poetry. She was a caring mother, grandmother, and wife. Preceded in death by husband, Charles, and daughters, Leah Bishop and Cheri Carter. Survived by daughters, Amber Stene and April Reed.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, at 2100 E. Yaqui St. Sierra Vista, Arizona, in the ramada west of the church. Casual dress. Handicap access.
