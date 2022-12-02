SIERRA VISTA- Marisa Ann Fusco passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with Colon Cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Marisa was born at Offutt Air Force Base, in Nebraska and became a huge Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She lived in various places in the United States and Germany. She loved living in Germany where she visited castles and learned to ski in Austria.
Marisa graduated from Buena High School, Cochise College and University of Arizona-South with an Archeology degree. She was the first museum curator at the Henry Hauser Museum where she worked diligently to set up the museum and did audio interviews with community leaders. She worked for Ameriprise Financial for several years before being hired by Cochise County where she worked in the Clerk's Office as a Court Specialist.
Marisa loved living in Sierra Vista where she was surrounded by family and friends. The biggest joy of her life is when she joined the Catholic Church.
She loved her parakeets, Fede, Angel and Mary and Winston, the Labradoodle.
She is survived by her parents, Bob and Nancy Fusco, her brother, Mike and three nephews.
A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrews The Apostle Parish with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Vincent De Paul, thank you.