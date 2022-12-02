Marisa Ann Fusco

SIERRA VISTA- Marisa Ann Fusco passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with Colon Cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Marisa was born at Offutt Air Force Base, in Nebraska and became a huge Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She lived in various places in the United States and Germany. She loved living in Germany where she visited castles and learned to ski in Austria.

