SIERRA VISTA — Marjorie “Marge” Sawyer Chapman, 94, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, attended by her children. Marjorie was predeceased on August 28, 2013 by her husband of 61 years, Lester “Les” Jewett Chapman. Marjorie and Les are pictured above.
Marjorie is survived by three children, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The children are son Scott, who resides in Sierra Vista, Arizona and was Marjorie’s constant caregiver; daughter Kimberley, husband Chuck Green; and son Jason, wife Denise. The grandchildren are Kimberley Green's daughter Alissa Kuhns, husband John; and son Charles Green, wife Jillian; Jason Chapman's daughters Julia and Sarah Chapman. The great grandchildren are Alissa Kuhns' sons William, Nathanael, Samuel, Joseph, Joshua and Lucas; and Charles Green's son Ian. Marjorie is also survived by “like a son” Jim Callaghan, a part of the family since his and best friend Jason Chapman’s High School days, wife Cindy, children Jason and Ryann.
Marjorie was born in Concord, New Hampshire, to the late Cornelia and Harold B Sawyer. Marjorie graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1950, as an Art History major. She married Les Chapman, who also attended UNH, on August 30 1952. The couple lived in Winchester, Mass, Spotswood, New Jersey, and Huntington, New York. Les and Marge vacationed in Arizona several times and finally retired to Sierra Vista in 1993.
Marjorie worked as an artist for The Sawyer Pictures before her marriage. The Sawyer Pictures was a company owned by her grandfather and father Harold Sawyer. Marjorie was very proud of the painstaking colorization of black and white photographs that created the special Sawyer pictures which can still be found throughout New England.
Marjorie was an avid reader and was on the Library Board when she lived in New Jersey. She was a regular at the local library wherever she lived. She also enjoyed antiques, in particular antique furniture. Marjorie was knowledgeable on the subject, and very much enjoyed “antiquing” in the desert Southwest when she lived in Sierra Vista.
A Memorial gathering will take place amongst family and friends at some future date to celebrate her long and full life.