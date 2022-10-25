Marjorie May Spencer, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Marjorie May Spencer of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2022. She went knowing the comfort and love of her family was with her. She was born on June 12, 1933 in Buck Grove, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Forrest and Eva Densmore (Mayer) of Harlan, Iowa.
She is now in Heaven with Jesus Christ. Her wish was that there would be no mourning or sadness. She hoped all would celebrate what she considered a long and wonderful life. She loved everyone and knew they loved her. She is in Paradise and is happily reunited with her loved ones who passed before her.
Marj grew up on a large farm near Dunlap, Iowa. She loved working closely with her father and uncles on the land. She graduated from Dunlap High School in 1951. She married Raymond Spencer in October of the same year at the Dunlap Methodist Church. He had returned from boot camp training for the Korean War and the sweethearts were married. They moved to San Luis Obispo for a short time while her husband underwent additional training before he was deployed to France and Marj returned home to Iowa while he was stationed overseas.
She started her career as a cashier in Dennison, Iowa at J.C. Penney where she was quickly promoted to be an accountant. After her husband returned from overseas, they built a home in Dunlap, Iowa and she went to work for the County Treasurer’s office.
They moved to Willcox, Arizona in 1956, they loved everything about Arizona and decided to stay. They built a home in Sierra Vista in 1958 where she lived until she went home to be with the Lord.
She went to work for the Finance and Accounting Office at Fort Huachuca when she arrived in Arizona.
She and her husband were founding members of the Sierra Vista Baptist Church.
She had a son then a daughter three years later. She was a stay-at-home mother for 13 years, bringing joy, love, and laughter to their home and to all their family and friends. She then returned to work on Fort Huachuca. She continued to get promoted and retired from Civil Service as a Program Analyst for the Communication Security Logistics Agency.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Spencer of Sierra Vista, Arizona, brother Orland Densmore of Grand Prairie, Texas, her sister, Eunabelle Brewster of Wilburn, Arkansas, her brother, Darrell Densmore of Sierra Vista, Arizona, her sister Darlene Carrigan of Dunlap, Iowa, her sister Elaine Smith of Spirit Lake, Iowa and her beloved toy poodle, Abraham of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Kathi), her daughter, Teri (Lee), by grandchildren, Shauna (Michael), Kenny, and Sydni, by great grandchildren Spencer and Ryleigh, by her grandnephew Joseph and grandniece Marriah and her loving companion Steve McClain. She is also survived by many loved ones including nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly throughout her lifetime.
Marj always had a positive outlook on life and a smile on her face. She was an outgoing, vivacious, fun-loving person. She had a sparkling personality and loved to laugh. She was understanding, comforting, encouraging and generous. She always made time for others and was there to lend a helping hand with a gleeful heart wherever one was needed. She never met a stranger and only saw the good in others.
She welcomed new neighbors to Sierra Vista by making upside down pineapple cakes and knocking on their doors to welcome them to the area.
She intensely loved her family and friends. She loved music and could play the piano by ear. She also loved listening to country western and gospel music. She loved dancing whether it was on a dance floor, in her own kitchen, family room or on one of her patios. You could always see kids from the neighborhood, teenagers, friends and family stopping by. Her kitchen and household were always open and welcoming. So many people throughout her life had wonderful times around the kitchen table, a patio table or sitting on the couches and chairs in the family room just visiting and laughing. Coffee, tea and food were always readily available for anyone who wanted to partake.
She also loved working her land on Moson Road where she planted trees, bushes, and flowers on the acres she adored. There are dozens of pine trees that are over 60 feet tall and Italian cypresses that reach 40 feet tall. She loved all the mountains surrounding Sierra Vista, the sunsets, the stars and the moon. She would always say “Isn’t Arizona just beautiful? I love everything about it, including the rocks sitting on the ground!”. She adored sitting and watching all the different birds that visited her gardens. She would point out with excitement each of the bright colors on them and tell how each one had their own personality. She decorated her properties with crosses, large wagon wheels, Native American décor, angels, cowboys and things that reminded her of the farm. She found delight in everyone and everything.
We are all blessed to have had her in our lives and it brought us happiness to see her touch so many lives along her journey. May peace be with those whose lives she graced. We are the fortunate ones to have known her.
Her family is grateful for the outreach, love and support we have received from so many. We are confident that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We hope everyone is comforted knowing she is home again with Jesus Christ and her loved ones who went before her.
Her final resting place will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery with her husband, Raymond Spencer.
May the love, laughter, beauty, and light she brought into this world touch the hearts of all who are reading this.