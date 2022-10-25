Marjorie May Spencer, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Marjorie May Spencer of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2022. She went knowing the comfort and love of her family was with her. She was born on June 12, 1933 in Buck Grove, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Forrest and Eva Densmore (Mayer) of Harlan, Iowa.

She is now in Heaven with Jesus Christ. Her wish was that there would be no mourning or sadness. She hoped all would celebrate what she considered a long and wonderful life. She loved everyone and knew they loved her. She is in Paradise and is happily reunited with her loved ones who passed before her.

