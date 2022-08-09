Mark A O’Lague

SIERRA VISTA — AMH1 Mark Anthony O’Lague passed away August 7th. Mark was a native of California. He is survived by his son Michael Dale and daughter Cristina Marie (Mike) (O’Lague) French and sisters Joni (Richard) (O’Lague) Gwin, Anna (Stephen) (O’Lague) Southwick, Antoinette (Victor) (O’Lague) Valencia and Kathleen (O’Lague) Henderson and many nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his father August W. O’Lague (2022), mother Anna M. (Giordani) Flynn (2015) and siblings: Michael O’Lague (2017), Sylvia (O’Lague) Frazier (2005) and Marion O’Lague (2018). Mark was a loving father and brother. Mark retired from the United States Navy after serving for 20 years in 2001 as an AMH-1 and continued to serve his Country in Intelligence until his disability would not allow him to continue. Mark loved to travel and along with his adventures in the United States Navy he and his family took many adventurous trips all around the world. Mark was deeply loved by his family and all that knew him. A viewing will be held at Hatfield’s Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on August 16 at 9 am, followed by a Patriot Guard procession to Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona where the Honor Guard will play taps in a ceremony at the chapel to celebrate Mark’s life and his dedication to his Country, at 11 am and he will be laid to rest. Afterward a reception will be held at the VFW 9972 in Sierra Vista, Arizona at 12 pm.
