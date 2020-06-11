Marlene Niomi (Ohnmeiss) Adamson, 53
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA— Marlene Niomi (Ohnmeiss) Adamson of Las Vegas, Nevada, left this earth on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1966, at Raymond W. Bliss Army Hospital, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. She grew up in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and graduated from Buena High School in 1984. She enlisted in the Army shortly after graduation. After leaving the Army, she moved back to Sierra Vista, Arizona, for many years, eventually relocating to Las Vegas in 2008.
She is survived by her daughters, Ashley and Sierra Swan, two grandchildren Lilli and Liam, her longtime boyfriend Johnny Lupoli, and two brothers Scott and Dale Ohnmeiss.
She is preceded in death by her parents Cameron and Debbie (Kaneko) Ohnmeiss and brother J.C. Carver. She was an intelligent, funny, and beautiful person who will be missed dearly.
