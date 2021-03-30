TUCSON — Marlin Roy Wiggans, 61, passed away at his home in Tucson, Arizona on March 25, 2021.
Marlin was born August 4, 1959 in Phoenix. He grew up in Douglas, the son of Dr. Roy Wiggans and Gladys Genevieve (Hawkins) Wiggans. He played on the Douglas High School golf team, but he was most famous in Douglas for his motorcycle stunts, popping wheelies the length of the Bayless parking lot, and winning motocross races around the Southwest. He graduated from DHS in 1977 and went on to a successful career in sales. He never forgot a joke and was fluent in Spanish.
He leaves behind his best friend and wife Sonia Castro Wiggans after almost 26 years of marriage, his daughters Bianca and Briana, five grandchildren, four great-granddaughters (with one on the way), his sister, Tammy, and his beloved dog Romeo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.