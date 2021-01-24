Marshall Ray Linard, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Marshall Ray Linard went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2021. Marshall was born in Washington, D.C. on November 11, 1939. Marshall moved with his family to Orlando, Florida in 1948 and considered Florida his home. However, he spent a large portion of his life in southern Arizona. In 1959, he enlisted with the United States Air Force security forces. He retired from the Air Force in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 as a member of the Military Police. He retired from the armed forces in 1973, but his public service continued. He spent the rest of his career with the Arizona Department of Corrections. Above all, his devotion to God and family were the driving force in his life. Friends and family will miss his infectious smile and kind heart.
He is survived by his brother, Vinton Linard; stepson, Eugene Call; nephew, David Linard; niece, Tracy Linard; four stepdaughters, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to him. Although he never had children of his own, he made it his mission to love, honor, and protect all the children that entered his life. He was a blessing to everyone in his care. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Daphne J. Linard; mother, Mamie B. Linard; and stepson, Ronald “Ronnie” Call. He and his partner of thirty-two years, Mildred J. Cary, departed this earth within a day of each other, but their love is eternal. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Services will be postponed due to the global health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or any other organization that supports veterans.
