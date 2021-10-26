If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Martha Ann Bakarich, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed on October 19, 2021. Martha was born on October 23, 1936, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Henry and Millicent Smith.
Martha is survived by her children Elizabeth and Frederick, grandchildren Tyler, Garrett and Aiden, and brother Henry.
Martha’s spirit was eternally optimistic and always on a quest to learn about all things from the celestial skies to horse racing, and boy did she love golf! She shared her love of life with everyone she met. All were welcome in her home, met with a smile and promptly asked if they were hungry! When she smiled or laughed you felt deeply warmed and knew it was genuinely from the heart. Martha loved nature, and the Arizona desert almost as much as she loved people. She was the consummate caretaker of Cochise County history, always documenting and sharing her finds. Perhaps Martha’s greatest gift was her love and devotion to her two children. Our sincerest hope is that she is singing with the choir of angels and feeling the radiant light of our love. She is missed and will never be forgotten.
A memorial service celebrating Martha’s life will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery on the Lazy Y 5 Ranch on November 5, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society can be made in Martha’s name.