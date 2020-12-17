Martha Ann Phillips Ruffin, 76

TUCSON — Martha Ann Phillips Ruffin, age 76, departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Tucson Medical Center. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on July 21, 1944. She was married to Jacob C. Ruffin and had a daughter, Sylvia Lynn Ruffin Jackson. Martha was a long-time resident of Sierra Vista after her husband was assigned to Ft. Huachuca in 1967. She moved to Tucson in 2014 where she resided at Pacifica Senior Living. She attended church at Greater Antioch MBC, Huachuca City, Arizona, where she was a member of the church choir and usher board. She was also active in the following Masonic organizations: Condon Chapter No. 12, OES, PHA Huachuca City, Arizona; Past Worthy Matron, and served as Past Grand Worthy Matron for Prince Hall Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Arizona Jurisdiction, Inc.; Missouri Noble No. 55, Order of the Golden Circle, Tucson, Arizona; Past Arizona State Grand Loyal Lady Ruler; Past Imperial Deputy for the Oasis and Past Illustrious Commandress for Scimitar Court 120, Daughters of Imperial, Tucson, Arizona.
Martha was loved by everyone who knew her; she was a caring and giving person and will be missed very much. Martha was preceded in death by her husband retired Sgt. Maj. Jacob C. Ruffin, her daughter Sylvia Lynn Ruffin, and four brothers, Charles Phillips, Richard Phillips, Ronald Phillips, and Gerald Phillips. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Phillips Hawkins of Suitland, Maryland; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and a host of friends.
Arrangements through Jensen’s Mortuary, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Interment will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. COVID restrictions will be in place. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Acknowledgments may be sent to her sister, Geraldine Hawkins, 6109 Lucente Avenue, Suitland, Maryland 20746. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in Martha’s name.
