Martha Lyle Lockett Sullivan, 83

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — Martha Lyle Lockett Sullivan, of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away at her daughter’s home in Willcox, Arizona, where she has been since April, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born to the late Andrew Moore Lockett, Jr. and Marian Poulin Cabanne Lockett, on February 23, 1937. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Walker Sullivan, Jr., in 2014, and her brother, Andrew Moore (Buddy) Lockett, III, in 1983, along with his widow, Lucille Levee Lockett Stone. Lyle is survived by her son, Gordon Keenan Sullivan, daughter, Ainslee Lockett Sullivan Wittig Bull, her husband Steven Lee Bull; and her grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Wittig, Joshua Clayton Wittig, Abby Lee Bull and Steve’s son, Zachary Steven Bull. Lyle is also survived by many wonderful relatives on both sides of the family, along with her Willcox “kids,” Linda and Jeff Stoddard.
Lyle graduated from Louise S. McGehee School and Tulane University’s Newcomb College in New Orleans. She spent her junior year abroad at the Sorbonne University in Paris, and traveled to nine countries in Europe, and visited her soon-to-be husband, Walker, who was stationed at an Army Corps of Engineers base in Metz, France. While her degree was in Music, she was invited to work with the IBM computer at Pan American Life Insurance Company, which she started just two days after her graduation. She worked as a computer programmer analyst and computer project manager at PALIC for 41 years, and retired as the Y2K project manager for the international company. Lyle was a member of the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club and the New Orleans Country Club, and enjoyed Walker’s many other activities, including carnival organizations and the Sons of the Revolution. They enjoyed many trips to Arizona with their daughter’s family and visits to North Carolina each fall. She also enjoyed golfing and Bridge with friends.
We would like to thank the non-profit Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, and all of their wonderful, amazing staff (PO Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644), and Northern Cochise Community Hospital (901 W. Rex Allen Dr., Willcox, Arizona, 85643), where the staff also took wonderful care of her. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to either.
She will be buried next to Walker at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery, in New Orleans, in the near future. A small gathering in her honor will be arranged when possible. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
