Martha “Sofy” Gloria Moreno, 64

BISBEE — A caring mother figure to many more than just her three children. A loving sister to many more than her nine siblings. A trusted friend to many more beyond her extended family. And a lifelong, dedicated & selfless hard worker.
Best known as Sofy, Martha Gloria Moreno was determined from her younger days and took it upon herself to provide more for her family. Her brothers and sisters are forever grateful for the sacrifices she made to ensure the family's needs were met, when they were children.
She married her other half, best friend and love of her life; Jose "Chemali" Moreno 41 years ago and they built a life raising their children and contributing to the community in both Bisbee, Arizona and Naco, Sonora. Her husband will endure the painful new chapter without his lifelong love and companion.
Sofy's three children, Jose, Karla and Diana send their love and appreciation to all who loved her and were loved by their mother. She considered her children's accomplishments a testament of her and Jose's hard work and dedication to raising independent, brave and caring individuals.
The hardest worker until her last capable years; she grew lifelong relationships with her employers and fellow coworkers. Retired from cafeteria service with the Bisbee School District in 2019, she was genuinely loved by countless students passing through her many years at Bisbee High School.
Yet her greatest pride and joy came to be her two grandsons: Alex (nine) and Sebastian Ray (five). Spoiling the boys without end and grateful to enjoy her retirement days spent with them.
A true warrior who showed admirable strength and fight during her battles with various health conditions. At age 64, God called Sofy to heaven for her waiting angel wings on the early morning of Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Funeral Services (Rosary & Viewing) to be held at Alex Espinosa Funeral Home in Bisbee, Arizona on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Private mass to be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in St. Patricks Catholic Parish at 9:00 a.m. Please call the funeral home if more details are needed at 520-432-4242.
