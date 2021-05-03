Martin Earl Noland, 84

SAN SIMON — Martin Earl Noland passed away on April 28, 2021 at home, in San Simon. He was born on August 11, 1936 at the Noland family ranch on the north side of the Chiricahua Mountains under Cochise Head, to Frank and Artie Noland. He was delivered at birth by his father Frank. Earl grew up on the ranch along with his many siblings.
He attended school in Portal for one year, then attended and graduated from San Simon in 1955. He also went to EAC for one year with intentions of becoming a veterinarian. Later, Earl became a member of the American Breeders Service and learned how to artificially inseminate cattle and horses. He enjoyed studying genetics and experimenting with different breeds of cattle to develop traits that would thrive on his ranch.
Beginning in 1954, Earl was enlisted in the Arizona National Guard for eight years. He was a rancher, avid horseman, team roper. As well as being a rancher, Earl had a career with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, at the San Simon Port Entry. He served the State from 1961 to 1990, nearly 30 years and retired with the rank of Lieutenant. He served on the San Simon Board for 4 years from 1974 to 1978. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending horse auctions and spending time with his family and friends.
Earl always looked forward to the county fairs, watching his daughters and grandkids show their animals, some of which he raised. He was a supporter of the local kids and the 4-H and FFA programs.
Earl is survived by his wife, Maydell, of 61 years and his children, Shelly (Harvey Jacobs), Brenda (Joe Hall), Rhonda (Robert Schermer), and Becky (Mike Dees). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Earl is also survived by his sisters, Wilma, Sharon, and Eleanor, brothers Albert Frank Jr., and Lonnie. He is preceded in death by his father Albert Frank Sr., his mother Artie, sisters Naomi, Theresa, and Alpha, brothers Albert Eugene, Albert Charles, Van, and Beve. Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the San Simon High School Gym. Contributions may be made in his name to the San Simon FFA. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com