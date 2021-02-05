Martin “Pete” J. Cloud, 74

MCNEAL — My beloved, dear, gentle giant of a man, Pete, passed away on January 22, 2021. He died at his home in Mcneal, Arizona, quickly, unexpectedly, and seemingly without struggle or pain from a heart attack.
He was born September 3, 1946 in Bisbee. Pete is survived by his wife of 20 years, Anne Barnett Cloud, three step daughters: Meg, Katy and Amy. Cousins Marty Benko (Valerie Vierthaler Benko), Toni Benko Crowley and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Anna Cloud and his brother Richard Cloud.
As a 1964 Bisbee high school graduate, he played varsity football as a center all four years in high school. He was Captain of the Arizona state Championship football team and an All-star Selection.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era as a conscientious objector of which he was very proud, but not boastful.
After graduating from U. of Arizona he taught high school english and special education. He was very dedicated to his students.
He hosted many sweats in his sweat lodge on his land. Pete was a straight shooter who walked the talk. His Native American heritage - Choctaw - was something of which he was very proud.
No services are planned at this time. Contributions in his name may be made to the Bisbee Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 1620, Bisbee 85603, or at Bisbeefriends.com
He will be missed immeasurably.
