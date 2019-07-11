SIERRA VISTA — Martin William Keller, 83, of Sierra Vista passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista. Martin, son of the late George Keller and Martha (Champion) Keller, was born in Crestline, Ohio on December 12, 1935. After his family moved from Crestline to Tucson, he then went on to graduate from Tucson High School in 1954.
He served his country during the Vietnam War and officially retired from the Navy in 1998. Martin faithfully served for 42 years and attained the rank of Master Chief.
Martin resided in Bonita, California as well as Tucson, Arizona before living the last 13 years in Sierra Vista. He was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. While living in Bonita he did volunteer work for the Bonita Sheriff’s Department. Martin loved to cook on the grill and had a passion for collecting rocks and gems, and then creating beautiful jewelry with what he found. He was an active member of The Huachuca Mineral and Gem Club.
Martin was preceded in death by his father, George and mother, Martha as well as his first wife Sandra, who passed in 2002. He is survived by his current wife of 16 years Josefina Keller, his two sisters Pat and Esther, one bother Donald as well as several children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour for Martin will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home located at 830 South Highway 92 in Sierra Vista. Military Honors will follow at 10:00 a.m. and funeral home service at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
