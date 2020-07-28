BISBEE — Our beloved mother, sister, and daughter, Martina V Huerta age 53 passed away July 25, 2020, after having fought a tremendously brave and courageous battle. Martina was born to the late Victor T Varela and Manuela Villegas on October 24, 1966. She was married to the late Ernesto Huerta and is survived by her four beautiful children, Ernesto Jr (Yvette), Guillermo, Arlenne (Juan Carlos) and Angela Huerta along with her 3 beautiful grand babies. She is also survived by her brothers Victor J (Icela) and Bernie (Lupita) Varela and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Martina was a very loving and caring person to all of those that surrounded her. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her. Thank you mom for your unconditional love. You will forever be in our hearts.
