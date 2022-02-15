MESA — Marvin George Reynolds, 87, a lifelong resident of Bisbee, Arizona, passed away of natural causes in hospice care in Mesa, Arizona on February 12, 2022.
Marvin was born in Bisbee on March 9, 1934. He attended Bisbee public schools and graduated from Bisbee High School in 1953. Afterwards, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served as a carpenter in the SeaBees from 1953 to 1955. During his enlistment, he served at Pacific stations including Hawaii, Saipan and Subic Bay in the Philippines. Upon returning to Bisbee he obtained employment with Phelps Dodge Mining Corporation where he worked as a welder/pipe fitter and pump operator until his retirement in 1985. He also held a certificate in welding and metal fabrication from Cochise College, and was a certified EMT.
Marvin was active in several clubs and organizations including the Bisbee Elks Club, the Boy Scouts of America, and the 4-H Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting, rodeo and fishing. His other hobbies included woodworking, gardening and reading. Marvin was a born-again Christian and attended the First Southern Baptist Church of Warren and San Jose Bible Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee.
Marvin’s second wife, Judith Reynolds, passed away in 2019. His father, James E. Reynolds, mother Josephine Reynolds (née Carter), brother Robert Reynolds and sister Charlotte Reynolds precede him in death. He has two siblings: brother Edward Reynolds of Tyrone, New Mexico, and sister Jo Anne Howell of Mesa, Arizona, who survive him. Marvin is also survived by his three children: Marva D. Nitti of Mesa, Arizona, Richard H. Reynolds of Mesa, Arizona, and Randall C. Reynolds of Ellisville, Mississippi. His progeny include six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial at 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier trail on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Hatfield Funeral Home will be conducting the service.