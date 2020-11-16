SIERRA VISTA — Mary A. Summerville, 77 years old, passed away November 13, 2020 three days short of her 78th birthday. A viewing will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
