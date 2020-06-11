Mary Ann Moody, 89

SIERRA VISTA— Mary Ann Moody born February 20, 1931, passed away on May 19, 2020. Mary was a long time Resident of Arizona, after moving from her birthplace in San Francisco, California at the age of 20. She was married to Charles R. Brooks (deceased), and later to Dan L. Moody (also deceased).
She raised four children of her own and two step children - Sharon Bloom of Arizona, Janet Best (deceased), Rita L. Brooks-Collins of Tennessee, George R. (Randy) Brooks of Alaska, Wade Moody (deceased), and Allen Moody of Colorado. Mary lived to see five generations of her life- nineteen grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Her dedication, faith and love for the Heavenly Father never wavered. Nor did her dedication and love for her family and friends. She was an active parishioner at St. Andrews, and remained involved with Our Lady of the Sierras until she became homebound.
She is Home now. Each and every one of us will carry her life and love in our hearts forever. We love you Mom. Services will be at Our Lady of the Sierras, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
