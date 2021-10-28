If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Mary “Ann” S. (Stark) Place, 91, of Sierra Vista, Arizona died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Life Care Center of Sierra Vista. Lifelong resident of Cochise County. Ann, oldest child of the late Harold K. and Susan (Sweeney) Stark was born in Long Beach, California on December 19, 1929. A few months later moved to her parents’ ranch in Sulphur Springs Valley where she was raised. Education: attended grade school at Webb and Whitewater in Elfrida; middle school at Loretto in Douglas and graduated high school from St. Joseph’s Academy of Carondelet in Tucson. Attended University of Arizona in Tucson and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Returned home to the family ranch and worked at the Valley National Bank in Wilcox until she married her husband of 66 years, Truman “Sam” Place, where they raised cotton, chili and grains in Elfrida and Douglas.
Ann’s life had many facets; she worked alongside her father on horseback on the ranch, then after she was married was involved in community activities in Elfrida School, Church, Little League and 4-H. Ann managed their Strout Realty office, as a realtor in Douglas, and retail sales with Hallmark in Sierra Vista.
Ann was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, homemaker – always gracious and took genuine interest in others before herself. Whomever she met throughout her life, she left a memorable uplifting impression to all. She is much loved and missed very much by her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband, Sam Place of Sierra Vista, Arizona, son Tom of Los Lunas, New Mexico, daughter Catherine of Carrollton, Texas, and sister Eunice Thomas of Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Sue Rutherford of Benson, Arizona and brother Bill Stark of Wilcox, Arizona.
A memorial service for Mary Ann will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista.
A visiting hour for Ann will precede her service on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:30 AM until the time of her service at 10:30 AM.
Her burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.