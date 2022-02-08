NORTH FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Born July 6, 1948 in the Bronx, New York to Ellen and George Dean, she passed at Hope Hospice of Cape Coral Florida on February 5, 2022.
Mary was a resident of Sierra Vista from 1982 to 1994, she was active with the VFW post 9972, serving as President of the Auxiliary for two terms, as well as holding a district seat.
Mary worked as a bartender for both the VFW 9972 in Sierra Vista and the American Legion Post 58. In Florida she also worked as a bartender for the VFW and in the HR department of Goodwill Industries of Florida. Our mother worked very hard throughout her life, she was a small lass with a lot of sass.
Mary is survived by her husband of 28 years Ronald Yarmesch, her Brother George Dean of Yonkers, New York. Her children and their spouses, Margaret Reilly Howard and Ray of Sierra Vista, Catherine May Collins and Wil of Clarksville, Tennessee, Patricia May Bolenbaugh and Tim of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brian May and Stephanie of Mulberry, Florida and our sisters from another mother Stephanie Hart Oakley and Mike of Tucson, Arizona, Momi Acasio of Clarksville, Tennessee and her nieces Guenevere Dean of Yonkers, New York and Heather Dean.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Warnita Foster, Christopher Dean (Maryjane), Megan Gibbar (Whitney), Kari Bolenbaugh, Tyler Gibbar, Breanna May, Damon Bolenbaugh, Branden May, Jaxen Bolenbaugh and Reilly Howard. Great grandchildren Marquis, Isis, Michael, Ayesha, Kenza, Malachi, Matthew, Deavon Jr., A ‘Aniya, Malik, Marco and Preston, and one great-great grandchild Makenna.
Our Mom loved her family very much, “I was blessed with the best children”, was one of the last things she told me.
Masses will be said at our local churches where we live in her honor, we ask that if our mother touched your heart please donate to Hope Hospice of Florida or your local hospice.