Mary Diana Rand (Leigh), 67

SCOTTSDALE — Mary Diana Rand (Leigh), age 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on May 18th, 2022.
Mary was born on September 06, 1954 in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico to Amelia Wennberg (Cordova Borbon) of Sonora, Mexico, and Robert Leigh of Trenton, New Jersey.
Mary was raised in Sonora, Mexico where she loved going to the sea shore and playing in the ocean. Mary’s mother remarried when she was around eight years old and the family later relocated to Bisbee, Arizona and then to Sierra Vista, Arizona where they opened a family restaurant called Los Gringos. When Mary was older she moved back to Bisbee where she formed her family. She was blessed with three daughters and a loving husband. Wanting to start a new life she later moved to Sierra Vista where she worked as a housekeeper and then as a cook. After having lived there for many years, Mary and her family moved to Mesa, Arizona. She obtained her GED and earned her CNA license at Mesa Community College. She worked as a CNA in an Alzheimer’s / Dementia nursing home. She also cared for her mother for over 12 years as she fought bravely, and ultimately lost her battle to breast cancer in 2008. She enjoyed reading, gardening, caring for her dog Bingo, and collecting rocks.
Mary suffered a debilitating stroke in 2009, and fought many health battles throughout the years as a result of her stroke. She was a fighter and overcame many situations in which the doctor's prognosis was bleak. During this time her daughters were blessed to be able to have so many wonderful experiences and memories with her. Mary loved her family above all else. Spending time with her sisters, daughters and grandchildren always brought her joy and kept a beautiful smile on her face.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Amelia, her husband Mike Rand, and her grandson Dillon Kody Klucsarits.
She is survived by her daughters Sandy Klucsarits (Ryan Berzinski), Mary Ann Alaniz (Arturo Alaniz) and Michelle Renteria (Raymond Renteria), her grandchildren: Daniel, Corey, Lexi, Logan (Sandy), Lizette (Mary Ann), Jacob, Olivia (Michelle), her brothers and sisters, Rosa Amelia Villasenor, Leticia Musick (Charles), Maria Borbon Flores (Miguel), Steven Giardina (Roberta), William Giardina (Martha), and many nieces and nephews.
Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not. To say she will be missed is an understatement. We know she is with all our loved ones in heaven looking down on us and is now our guardian angel. Until the day we see you again, our beautiful green eyed mom. We love you with all our hearts. Sandy, Mary Ann & Michelle.
Services for Mary will be held on June 3rd, 2022 at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care.
Visitation June 3, 2022 11:00 am- 1:00 pm, Service June 3, 2022 1:00 pm, Burial June 3, 2022 2:00 pm