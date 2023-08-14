BISBEE—Mary E. (Hull) Rozzano, 91, 1932 - 2023. A longtime resident of Bisbee, Arizona, passed away on August 5, 2023. Born on April 1, 1932, in Los Angeles, Mary was an independent woman with a big zest for life. She was known for her active lifestyle, which included participating in square and round dancing, playing competitive tennis, and visiting Burger King every morning to catch up with her friends, which was the highlight of her day. Mary also found joy in helping work on the ranch and as a child had a special bond with her horse, Charley.
Mary is survived by her sister, Peggy Weed, her children Debra (Alan) Urkov, Ken (Lynn) Phillips, Charles (Brenda) Rozzano, and Lisa Wall. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Gretchen, Heidi, Scott, Elissa, Sherrie, C.J., Grace, Theo, Angie, and Katie and 13 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands Donald J Rozzano of 44 years, Boyd Farnsworth and Junior Phillips and her parents Charles (Bill) and Margaret (Peg) Hull, her brother Charles W. Hull Jr, her daughter Sherrie Phillips, and her granddaughters Rachel Urkov and Sara Noe, and grandson Bryan Urkov.
Mary attended Lowell School for her primary education and Bisbee High School. In her career, she worked for Kelly Services and served as a word processor for the B1 bomber at Edwards Air Force Base.
Mary had attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed digging weeds and clearing the barbed wire fence lines and feeding the horses and mowing the lawns. These activities brought her joy and allowed her to stay active and engaged with the ranch.
As per her wishes, Mary's body was donated to the University of Arizona.
Mary Elizabeth Rozzano will be remembered for her vibrant spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.