Mary Ellen Ferguson, 59

HEREFORD — Mary Ellen Ferguson "Mommy" 59, of Hereford, Arizona passed away October 26, 202, peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and family.
Mary grew up in Tombstone, Arizona, fifth child of nine. She became a very good cook as she grew up. She could make tortillas like it was nobody's business. Growing up, she was a night owl. She loved playing cards and board games and outside games with her siblings and neighborhood kids.
She soon began her own family and became a homemaker for her children. She took care of them until the end. When she became a grandmother it made her even sweeter than she was. Her grandchildren lit up her life. She spoke of them until she could speak no longer. They were her heart.
Mary helped many family members and friends all her life. Her heart was big and full of love. She will be truly missed by all.
Mary loved to laugh and kid around. She really enjoyed dancing. She loved to dance to the music of Nightlife, one of her hometown's local bands. She will be missed out on the dance floor.
Mary is survived by her husband of 25 years Bill Ferguson.
Her four sons Kelly Matthew's Jr of Trail orange park, Florida, David Matthew's of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Danny Matthew's of Hereford, Arizona, Justin Matthew's of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Grandchildren: Desiree, Jazmyne, Stormy, Royal, Ethan, Jacob and Justin Jr
Mother Maria Valenzuela of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Brothers: Carlos (Socorro) Valenzuela of Tombstone, Arizona, Thomas (Denay) Valenzuela of Tombstone, Arizona, Richard Valenzuela of Tucson, Arizona, James Valenzuela of Hereford, Arizona.
Sisters: Irene Marinez of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Rachel Moore of Sierra Vista, Arizona and many many nieces and nephews.
A mass will be given on Wednesday, November 10th at 10:30 am. At St. Andrew's Apostle Church, 800 Taylor drive, Sierra Vista, AZ. A reception will follow at Madonna Hall.