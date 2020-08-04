Mary Ellen (Stover) Flanders, 80
PRYOR, OKLAHOMA — Mary Ellen (Stover) Flanders, 80, of Pryor, formerly of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mary Ellen was born on July 13, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Alvina Mary Stover. She attended Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School and University of San Antonio, Texas where she earned her degree in education.
Mary enjoyed all types of crafts and she was known to be an exemplary seamstress. She served many years as a Girl Scouts of America leader and regional director in Arizona and was also a member of the Benson, Arizona Lady Lions Club. She was a lifelong member and believer in the catholic faith.
She retired from Raytheon Technologies after many years, where she built and assembled United States missiles and later became an inspector. She loved her job and was very proud of her work there.
She is survived by two daughters, Kristi Lei (Rocky) Scalf and Kelly Lynn Flanders; two grandchildren, Bryce A. (Kayla) Scalf and Brynn W (Michael) Gialousis; five great grandchildren, Brylen D. Scalf, Kash R. Scalf, Beckett P. Gialousis, Mia K. Gialousis and Brady C. Gialousis. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alvina Mary Stover and brother, John Stover.
No services are planned. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.stephens-key.com or the Stephens-Key Facebook page.
