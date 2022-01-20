Mary G Castro, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Mary G. Castro passed away with her family by her side on January 15, 2022, at the age of 90 years. Mary was born to Jose and Epitacia Gonzalez in Prescott, Arizona. Mary loved to dance, and it was in doing what she loved that she met her husband of 71 years, Alex Castro. The two eventually settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Mary was a truly devoted wife, loving mother, supportive and nurturing grandmother, and treasured friend to many. She was an incredible woman whom many knew they could always count on for a comforting hug, an open heart, or for insightful pearls of wisdom. The light that Mary brought into this world will continue to shine bright through the many lives that she has touched. She will be missed dearly, and we will forever carry her in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alex H. Castro; son Alex R. Castro; siblings Alfred Gonzalez, Roy Gonzalez, Julia Borjon, Joe Gonzalez; grandchildren Alexis Castro and Richard A. Romero.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Marcella Romero, son Angel (Alvina) Castro, daughter-in-law Linda Castro, siblings Annie Sanchez, Ruby (David) Jaime, Michael (Sandra) Gonzalez; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and kindred family Pancho and Tina Somoza, and Norma Hernandez.
Rosary recited at 10:00AM, with Mass of Christian Burial at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at St Andrews Columbarium and Prayer Garden with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be sent to St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.