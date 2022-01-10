Mary Jane Ridgeway, 98

SIERRA VISTA — Mary Jane Ridgeway, a longtime resident of Bisbee, Arizona, got her wings on January 5 to be with the angels and walk hand-in-hand with her beloved husband, Al. At 98 years old, she was one Toughnut. Her nickname derived from her birth in Tombstone, Arizona on Toughnut Street when Wyatt Earp was still alive.
She grew up in Benson, Arizona and graduated from Benson High School at the top of her class. She went on to attend Tempe Normal (ASU) and the University of Arizona and was equally supportive of both.
She cared deeply for her family, neighbors, and community. She cared not out of obligation, but for who she was. She cared not for stardom but was a central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knows them, knows that she was a star in their eyes. She was also a star to the numerous people and community organizations she helped through her unselfish generosity. Through private and public scholarships she inspired Bisbee High School graduates to pursue their dreams. Many of those graduates were athletes she cheered on as a strong supporter of their home and away games. She gave to the Bisbee Foundation, the Senior Center, and many local charities as well as national charities.
She loved her work as school secretary at both Lowell and Greenway schools for many years and her work with Community Ed.
When Jane and Al retired in 1982, they enjoyed many wonderful, fun filled, years at their ranch in Cottonwood in the Chiricahua Mountains. Jane was also an avid bridge player and made close friends, over the years, with those who also loved the game. She adored her crossword puzzles, reading the news and sharing her opinions on current events.
She also enjoyed traveling to Tucson, with her three sisters, to try her luck at the casinos. Her sense of humor was evident when she would ask friends and strangers alike if they knew her Spanish name. She would then reply, Mari Juana.
Jane was preceded in death by her patents, Louis and Winifred Hellwig, her husband, Al Ridgeway, her sisters, Julia Jones and Betty Wyatt, and her brother Louis (Bud) Hellwig.
She is survived by her sister Martha Nicholson, daughters Judy (Joe) Brungs and Susan Ridgeway, her granddaughter, Dina (Matt) Tokoph, grandson, Cory Giacoletti, great granddaughter, Nikki, great grandsons Jaden, Dayne, Gable and Jonathan and a great great granddaughter, Alexia, as well as much loved nieces and nephews.
In her memory, and if so desired, please make a contribution to your favorite local charity.