Mary Jo Smith, 80

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON — Mary Jo Smith (“Mrs. Smith” and “JoJo”) died peacefully after a long illness on May 2, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from JoJo during her 80 years, among them: Do the bridge game in the paper every day. Pumpkin pie makes a perfect breakfast the day after Thanksgiving. Explain to the police officer that you were speeding because you hit a high note while singing and inadvertently pressed too hard on the gas (and he will let you go away with a warning). Wild javelina are more likely to visit if you leave dinner scraps for them in the backyard. When someone says “let’s speak French” you immediately respond with “Eiffel Tower” keeping a straight face. The free shower caps from hotels make great covers for refrigerated food. If your cat has been hit by a car but you have no vacation days left, passionately explain to the school secretary, “I don’t care if you dock my pay, I’m taking my cat to the vet” and your absence will be officially recorded as “paid family leave.” Whenever you want an open-concept living-dining room and your husband isn’t on board yet, knocking down the wall when he’s out of the house will speed up his decision-making process. Naming a calf “Lonzo” will cause your brothers to say “this is Lonzo” at dinner for years. Go to a nursing home and sing and hug everyone. Let your kids tickle your feet even if you are really, really ticklish. There’s no such thing as a finished piece of writing, just the next draft. All kids are good kids, all kids are here to shine. Wine coolers never go out of style. Fudge is a food group.
Mary Jo Perry was born on October 8, 1940, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Katherine Burford (née Smith Perry). After living with her aunt and uncle, Jimmy and Margaret, and family, Mary Jo wholeheartedly embraced Gerald Burford as her “Daddy” from the day he married her mother. Mary Jo grew up in Charleston and Elkview, West Virginia and attended Elkview High School. Although money was tight in a household with five children, Mary Jo was determined to have a college degree and felt called to be a teacher. She graduated from Concord College in West Virginia in just three years with a degree in Education, and later received a Masters in Education from the University of Arizona in Tucson. She met her husband, Ken, on the Concord College campus and they married in 1960.
After graduation, Mary Jo was a teacher in Princeton, West Virginia. In the fall of 1969, hearing teaching jobs were abundant, Mary Jo and Ken set off for the adventure of their lives, moving across the country from their families to the desert of southern Arizona. Mary Jo continued teaching elementary school in the Catalina Foothills District in Tucson. In 1971, she joined Ken in the Benson School District, beginning in elementary school and eventually teaching in middle and high school by the time she retired in 2003.
In addition to teaching, Mary Jo was a cheerleading coach and the sponsor of numerous clubs. Mary Jo brought to the classroom her own love of all types of creative writing - poetry, skits, essays, short stories. But what made her extraordinary was her relationship with her students. Mary Jo had a unique ability to see the potential in every person, and to help all her students to realize that promise within themselves. She devoted herself to her students and their accomplishments in the classroom and beyond. She was often found in the audience for her students’ sporting events, drama and music performances. With her coaching and encouragement, even the most reluctant readers and writers found success in her class. Mary Jo was a creative force, rarely repeating the same curriculum, and constantly finding sources of new inspiration from new music, contemporary films, and her own students. Mary Jo’s exceptional teaching was recognized twice by The Flinn Foundation. Mary Jo was also given the 1992-93 University of Arizona President’s Scholarship Cup for Outstanding Teaching.
Mary Jo was a trailblazer who sympathetically and fearlessly stood up for her beliefs. What her students may not know is how close she came to being fired for what at the time were considered radical actions like wearing a pants-suit instead of a skirt to school, participating in political protests, and teaching while she was pregnant. Along with other members of the Presbyterian Church, she was a supporter of the Sanctuary Movement in the 1980s.
Mary Jo was a longtime member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Benson, Arizona, across the street from her home. She loved singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, leading the youth group, and serving as a Deacon. She was also an active member of the Gilbert Presbyterian Church in Gilbert, Arizona, after her retirement.
She was a faithful fan of the University of Arizona baseball and basketball teams and enjoyed attending D’backs baseball games. Vacations with her family and other close friends were a favorite retirement activity along with trivia nights and spending time with her grandkids.
Alzheimer’s is a relentless disease that altered the trajectory of Mary Jo’s life, but the joy she received from music and being with people never changed. Her kindness and cheery nature were gifts to her family until the last moment.
Mary Jo’s is survived by her daughter Marla (Jim) of Seattle; her “sister-cousin” Sue Steen of Pt. Neches, Texas; brother, Joe Burford of Ravenswood, West Virginia; sisters-in-law Sandy Burford of Elkview, West Virginia and Sharon Perry of Snellville, Georgia; daughter-in-law Lynette (Lloyd) of Tucson, Arizona; step-son, Ken Jr. (Della) of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren Brandon, Candice, Calvin and Melina; several students who were welcomed into the Smith household over the years and loved like children; and many close friends and former students who were considered family too. She is preceded in death by her son, Gerry, her husband, Ken, and her brothers, Alfred Perry and Samuel Burford.
No public memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Treehouse / 2100 24th Ave. S., Suite 200 / Seattle, WA 98144 or online at www.treehouseforkids.org. This is an organization that supports vulnerable children, the kind of children that lived in Mary Jo’s heart. Memorial donations can also be made to Gilbert Presbyterian Church/ 235 E. Guadalupe Road/ Gilbert, AZ 85234 (write “Mary Jo Smith memorial” in the memo line). The Presbyterian Church was an important part of Mary Jo’s life.
The family would like to thank Ann and her care team for loving JoJo and their knowledgeable and respectful care of her.