Mary Katherine Spencer, 71

SIERRA VISTA–Mary K. (Martinez) Spencer, 71, of Sierra Vista died Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home. Mary, daughter of the late Eustacio and Lucia (Sanchez) Martinez was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 6, 1949.
She was raised in Albuquerque and attended Duranes Elementary School and Garfield Junior High School. Mary received her GED and then graduated from the University of Arizona with an Associates Degree in Business Administration.
Mary worked as a seamstress for many years and then as a teachers aid in Sells, Arizona. She has resided in Sierra Vista for the past 28 years and was a member of the Green Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church. Mary enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hiking along with sewing and knitting.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Spencer; two sons, Michael and Luis Martinez; two sisters, Margaret and Rosemary Mena; three brothers, Leonard Martinez, Larry Martinez and Fred Martinez; and four grandchildren, Luis Martinez, Jr., Keira Martinez, Dominique Martinez, and Adrianna Martinez.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Seventh Day Adventist Church, 777 South Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.
Hatfield Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
