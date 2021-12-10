Mary Kathleen Fluharty Aubrey, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Mary Kathleen Fluharty Aubrey passed from this earth on Sunday, December 5, 2021 to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on November 28, 1936 to Robert Dale and Mildred Joy Fluharty. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Charles Aubrey, by her sons Steven Charles (Bettie) Aubrey and Mark Dana (Angie) Aubrey, her grandchildren Edison James (Mekinna) Aubrey and Caroline Dana Aubrey, her great-grandson Oliver James Aubrey, and her brother Gary Lynn (Bobbie) Fluharty along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her sister Shirley Carol Robinson, and by her brothers Donald Lewis Fluharty, Leonard Deane Fluharty and Larry Gene Fluharty.
Born in Wirt County, West Virginia, Mary was raised in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. As the oldest daughter of a brood spanning 14 years, she had many opportunities to take care of younger children. This served her well when she became a governess, working for several prominent families in the Pittsburgh area.
Two years later she attended Eastern Nazarene College near Boston. Her first year there, she met George. They were married in New Brighton, Pennsylvania in 1958, while George was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Steve was born while they lived in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
George fulfilled his commitment to the Army, and they moved to Plattsburgh, New York, where Mark was born. Mary finished her BA in education and eventually achieved her Masters at SUNY Plattsburgh. She taught at several elementary schools in the North Country.
Mary and George retired from the New York schools in 1978 and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where they both had careers as teachers. Mary focused on teaching reading, and acquired hundreds of children's books out of her own pocket. When she retired in 1999, she donated them to younger teachers.
Mary had an interest in crafts, from decoupage and paper mâché Santas to quilting to knitting and making baskets. She taught basket weaving to friends and family, and her baskets were sold at craft fairs, with the money donated to charity. Similarly, she would make, sell, and contribute funds from scarves.
Mary was involved with missions from her early days in the Church of the Nazarene, through her contributions to Hands Against Hunger in Cincinnati to the unfinished baskets she had for a craft fair at Village Meadows Baptist Church.
Her passion for helping was learned from her mother, and passed on to her sons. There is a strong tradition of support for charities and mission work, a giving spirit that continues to be seen. This all comes from her relationship with Jesus Christ, who she is now worshipping in Heaven. Those of us left behind miss her, and she would ask us to join her eventually, through turning to Jesus.
There will be a celebration of Mary's life Saturday January 15, 2022 11AM at Village Meadows Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hands Against Hunger (ACHI.US), Village Meadows Baptist Church building fund (VillageMeadows.church), and The Gideons (SendTheWord.org).
Her final resting place will be Glenwood Cemetery in Champlain, New York.