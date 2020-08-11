Mary Lou Anderson, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Mary Lou has joined her parents in heaven. Mary Lou passed away peacefully at home after a long illness from complications of Alzheimer and pneumonia.
Mary Lou is survived by her two children, Andrew M. Anderson III of Sierra Vista and Margaret J. (Sackett) Botkin of Fort Scott, Kansas; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Mary Lou graduated from New Brunswick High School in New Brunswick, New Jersey and immediately started her travels with her husband who was in the U. S. Army. They traveled the world for 25 plus years, with many ups and downs but ended up at Fort Huachuca and retired in 1982. Mary Lou was a Past Worthy Matron of Electa Chapter #51 OES of Sierra Vista and enjoyed the Friendship and ritual very much.
Mary Lou has been battling Alzheimer's for the past several years, along with other complications which caused her a lot of pain. Mary Lou will be remembered by all who knew her, all who cared and loved her, as highly respected, strong, smart, independent, kind and generous. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter will further honor our beautiful Mary Lou Anderson, “A Lover of Animals.” Due to the COVID restrictions we will not be having a service, but will be having a celebration of her life at a later date.
