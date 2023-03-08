SIERRA VISTA—Mary Lou Bess, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 5, 2023. Mary Lou was born April 30, 1932 in Salineville, Ohio. Mary Lou is survived by her son Jeffery (Brenda) Bess and daughter Cheryl (James) Bellomy. She has four loving grandchildren Matthew Bess, Jeremy Reynolds, Jordan Meacham, and Justin Reynolds. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) H. Bess, Jr., and son, William V. Bess.Mary Lou married Bill Bess on May 29, 1952 and were happily married for 70 years. They lived in many US locations, Germany and Hawaii during Bill’s military service. The Bess’ moved to Sierra Vista, AZ in 1970.
Mary Lou began working as a Department of the Army civilian in December 1976. She retired January 31, 1995, from the Army while working as the Support Services Supervisor at the Communications Security Logistics Activity (CSLA). She was selected as Fort Huachuca Civilian of the Year for 1987.Mary Lou had an impressive history of public service. She was an active member and past President of the Elks Ladies of the Sierra Vista Lodge 2065, and was Elk Lady of the Year in 1981. Mary Lou served as an officer in the Parent-Teacher Association at Village Meadows School and Sierra Vista Junior High School.
She also was a Pee Wee bowling coach and Little League Board Member. Mary Lou was a Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Member where she was the recipient of the Girl of the Year award. Mary Lou’s love of dance led her to become an avid member of the Rickety Rockets and performed at many public events and retirement homes. In retirement, Mary Lou and Bill traveled extensively throughout North and South America.
A memorial service to honor Mary Lou will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home on Monday, March 13, at 11:00 AM. She will be interned with her husband at a private ceremony at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or contact Eden Hospice of Sierra Vista or your local hospice agency and become a volunteer to provide companionship to patients suffering from a terminal illness and their families. There is no greater gift than the gift of your time.