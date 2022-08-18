Mary Louise Huddleston Munzenrider, 76

SIERRA VISTA — Mary Louise Huddleston Munzenrider passed away suddenly but peacefully while in hospice care on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mary was beautiful inside and out, a sophisticated Southern Lady with many talents and skills. She could walk into a room full of people and immediately start conversations with clients or strangers. She was very intelligent, loved to read from her collection of some 3,000 books, and loved to shop. She married Robert E. (Bob) Munzenrider on Valentine’s Day 2010 after dating him for four years. He loved her more than she had ever been loved before. They were true soulmates. She was 76.
Mary had a successful career, earning many awards including a national award for Woman of the Year in the transportation industry. She spent her last 25 years with Hilton Hotels as a sales executive at various properties in Hawaii, California, Florida, Minnesota, and Arizona, where she retired from the Arizona Biltmore Hotel and Spa in Phoenix. While at the Biltmore she met Bob Munzenrider. The two lived together in Payson, Arizona, then Scottsdale, and finally Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In high school, Mary was a cheerleader and attended Girls State, going on to attend the University of Tennessee, where she was again a cheerleader. At Tennessee she finished in the top three for Cheerleader of the Year; she competed in gymnastics, ran track, and in summers, water skied semi-professionally as the top of the triangle–she was very athletic. Later in life, she suffered from the long-term effects of sports-related injuries. Mary is now pain-free and with her late family. May she rest in peace. A family-only private memorial will be held in California later this year.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Howard P. Huddleston, her mother Francis L. Taliafero Huddleston, both of Chattanooga, and her brother, Howard Pierce Huddleston, Jr. of El Paso. She is survived by her husband, Bob Munzenrider, of Sierra Vista; nephew Roy Howard Huddleston, of Krum, Texas; stepson Christopher R. Munzenrider, of Phoenix; stepdaughter Lisa Ann Munzenrider-Atkins, of Louisville; stepson Michael J. Munzenrider, of Minneapolis; and stepson Paul C. Munzenrider, of Denver.