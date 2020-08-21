Mary Louise “Mary Louski” Esquivel
SIERRA VISTA — Mary Louise Esquivel passed away peacefully August 6, 2020. Born in Butte, Montana on February 20, 1937 to Atancio Jimenez and Theresa Vega.
Mary Lou moved from her beloved Montana to live in California for a brief time before moving to Sierra Vista, where she finally called HOME. She had friends like no other person, everywhere she went, and she treasured each and every friendship, young and old, near or far…she always had a smile on her face and a warm welcome. Even though she was handicapped most of her life that just never seemed to matter, everyone else was more important to her than what ailed her, and she inspired all of those around her because of this remarkable characteristic.
She was a very active member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in the Young at Heart, Gift Shop Ministry, Bulletin Ministry, Linen Ministry, and not the least of them, the Donut Ministry. Mary Lou loved Our Lord, Our Lady of the Mountains, and the wonderful community of people.
For the last 15 years, Mary Lou lived with Jocelyn and Jerry Lawley, where she started out just house sitting for our 2 dogs, MissyMo and GG, while we travelled for work, (she thoroughly loved our girls), Eventually, Mary Lou and her little Chico moved in and just became a part of our family. We were thrilled to have them… and when we added our third little one, Carlee, it was even better. We’d never met another person that just genuinely loved any other person or animal that she encountered.
Mary Louski, as she was affectionately known, was our “Prayer Warrior,” a good and faithful servant and anyone in need of a Rosary or an extra prayer, she would add them to her normal prayer routine and wing another one for them and their needs.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Belinda Singh of Appleton, Wisconsin; a niece, Delia J. Lopez of San Jacinto, California; a nephew, Jose L. Lopez of Henderson, Nevada; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and step-grandchildren.
In lieu of any celebration of Mary Lou’s life right now in light of the COVID pandemic, we will respectfully inter her to the Our Lady of the Mountains Columbarium on August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Michael Bucciarelli presiding, and when we are able, at a later time, we will have a Celebration of Mary Lou’s Life.
If you would like to make a contribution in Mary Lou’s honor, please do at Our Lady of the Mountains, 1425 E. Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650, (520) 378-2720.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.