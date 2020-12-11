SIERRA VISTA — Mary Luella Skelton Ames, 89, died on December 8, 2020 at Via Elegante Assisted Living Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Mary was born on November 27, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Agnes E. (Kelley) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Harold N. Skelton of Lewiston, Maine. She was married to Philip J. Ames (of Bath, Maine) for 25 years, with whom she had four children. A Maine girl at heart, the last 25 years of her life were spent exploring the American west in Colorado and Arizona. Her three surviving children are Ruth E. Quinn (Tim Quinn), Jane S. Brazier (Scott Brazier), and Sarah M. Hartgrove (Rhett Hartgrove). Her grandchildren are Marie C. Quinn and John P. Quinn. Mary was predeceased by her son, John M. Ames.
Mary had two mottos for her life which she diligently tried to live up to: “I expect to pass this way but once; any good therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to my fellow beings, let me do it now; let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” (William Penn) and “Whatever you do for the least of your brothers, that you do unto Me.” (Matthew 25:40). Mary endeavored to praise God and thank Him for His many blessings daily. She wanted her life to glorify Almighty God, reflecting the light of Jesus to those with whom she associated.
Mary spent her life caring for others wherever she lived: Red Cross, collecting clothes or toys for a Native American tribe, Girl Scouts, Literacy Volunteers, Right to Life, troubled teens, homeless missions, prison ministry, Huachuca Hospitality House, Cochise County Children’s Center, Helping Hands Ministries, knitting helmet liners, and sending countless batches of homemade cookies and care packages to countless soldiers around the world.
Mary wants to be remembered not with tears, but with laughter and happiness … and a good old fashioned Irish wake! Plans are being made for just such a tribute in Maine next summer.
Mary’s daughters are grateful for the loving care provided to her by the staff at Via Elegante, for the past 18 months, and by Casa de la Paz Hospice in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to charity. The family has chosen: https://www.firstnations.org/fndi_donate/
