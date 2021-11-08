Mary Mildred Wens Bohlender, 86

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ELFRIDA — Mary Mildred Wens Bohlender of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away on October 28, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Ault, Colorado on January 8, 1935, to Carl C. Wens and Eugenia Thomas Wens. Mary attended grade school in Ault and was a 1953 graduate of Greeley High School in Greeley, Colorado. On June 20th, 1954, she married L. Jay Bohlender in Greeley.
Upon marriage, Mary left bank employment in Greeley and joined Jay southeast of Greeley on a dairy farm where they began raising four children. After sixteen years there, the family moved to a farm near Lamar, Nebraska where they lived some years. Due to Jay's growing farm interests, Mary later lived in Dalhart, Texas, then Holyoke, Colorado, and in later years Elfrida, Arizona. Her final years were spent near her daughter Penny in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Mary attended Baptist churches where she lived, trusting Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ to accompany singing at churches she attended.
Mary is survived by her children, Jeff (Jean) Bohlender of Cliff, New Mexico, Rod (Linda) Bohlender of Stinnett, Texas, Penny (Scott) Wanzer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Wes Bohlender of Tucson, Arizona, along with 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Jay Bohlender, brother, Donald Wens of Littleton, Colorado, brother, Carl Wens Jr. of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and sister Margaret Wens Collins of Greeley, Colorado.
Graveside service will be November 13 at 2:30 pm in McNeal Cemetery, McNeal, Arizona. A memorial service will be held in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on November 22, at 10:30 am at Siloam Springs Bible Church. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.