Mary Salazar Carbajal, 78

CARLSBAD, NEW MEXICO — It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Salazar Carbajal announces her passing after suffering a long illness on August 1, 2020 in Carlsbad, New Mexico at the age of 78.
Mary was born on February 27, 1942 in Madrid, New Mexico. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1961. She then served three years in the United States Marine Corps where she was stationed in Hawaii. During her tour of duty she loved to learn about new cultures and received a certificate in conversational Japanese. Mary went on to marry Albert where she lived her life raising their family. After the children got older, she attended Cochise College where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration in 1994. She was an avid member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall congregations in Bisbee, Arizona and Carlsbad, New Mexico. She then followed her daughter Sarah to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 2010 where she lived her final days.
Maria is survived by her children, Albert Jr., Steve (Tina), Daniel (Madelene), Martin, and Sarah Anaya (Benny); brother, Roman Jr.; sisters, Betty, Dora (Mark); thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Gabriel, father Roman Salazar, mother Juanita Salazar, ex-husband Albert Carbajal, and brother Robert Salazar.
A funeral will be held at a later date at the Carlsbad Kingdom Hall. Her remains will then be laid to rest beside her mother in Lamy, New Mexico.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.